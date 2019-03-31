|
Shirley L. Foster
Newark - Shirley L. Foster went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at the age of 71. Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, George and Doris Foster; brother, Richard Foster; and brother-in-law, Thomas Hurst. She is survived by her siblings: Nancy Smith, Carolyn Krah (Raymond), and Daniel Foster (Elizabeth); sister-in-law, Christine Foster; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.
A visitation will be held Saturday, April 6, 2019, from 1:30-3 PM at Strano & Feeley Family Funeral Home, 635 Churchmans Rd., Newark, DE 19702 followed by a service in celebration of Shirley's life at 3 PM. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Shirley's memory to the Delaware Humane Society, 701 A Street, Wilmington, DE 19801. For directions or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com
Published in The News Journal on Mar. 31, 2019