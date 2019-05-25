Services
Doherty Funeral Homes - Pike Creek
3200 Limestone Road
Wilmington, DE 19808
(302) 999-8277
Visitation
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Corpus Christi Roman Catholic Church
905 New Road
Wilmington, DE
View Map
Shirley L. Lano Obituary
Shirley L. Lano

Wilmington, DE - On May 18th 2019, surrounded by her loved ones, Shirley Lano, aka Gram, passed away peacefully at the age of 84.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 28th, 2019 from 5-7 pm at the Doherty Funeral Home, 3200 Limestone Road, Wilmington, DE 19808. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, May 29th 2019 at 10am at Corpus Christi Roman Catholic Church, 905 New Road, Wilmington DE 19805. Burial will be private. To send condolences and view a complete obituary, visit: www.dohertyfh.com 302 999 8277

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to All Saints Catholic School, 907 New Rd., Wilmington, DE 19805 in Shirley Lano's memory.
Published in The News Journal from May 25 to May 26, 2019
