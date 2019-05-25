|
|
Shirley L. Lano
Wilmington, DE - On May 18th 2019, surrounded by her loved ones, Shirley Lano, aka Gram, passed away peacefully at the age of 84.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 28th, 2019 from 5-7 pm at the Doherty Funeral Home, 3200 Limestone Road, Wilmington, DE 19808. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, May 29th 2019 at 10am at Corpus Christi Roman Catholic Church, 905 New Road, Wilmington DE 19805. Burial will be private. To send condolences and view a complete obituary, visit: www.dohertyfh.com 302 999 8277
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to All Saints Catholic School, 907 New Rd., Wilmington, DE 19805 in Shirley Lano's memory.
Published in The News Journal from May 25 to May 26, 2019