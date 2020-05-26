Shirley M. Lane



Milton - Shirley M. Lane, 89, of Milton passed away on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 . Shirley was born on May 4, 1931, in Buffalo, NY, to the late Henry and Dora Thompson. She spent her adult life in Parkside, PA, Ellendale, DE, and Broadkill, DE. Shirley was educated at the Ellis School for Girls in Delaware County, PA.



While living in Parkside, Shirley was an active member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Chester and was a busy band mother at Sun Valley High School in Aston. After moving to Delaware, she joined the Episcopal Church of St. John the Baptist in Milton, DE, where she sang in the choir and served on both the Altar Guild and Vestry. She volunteered at the Milton Historical Society and the Milton Public Library. As a member of the Red Had Society, Shirley had lots of fun going to various restaurants and gatherings. Other activities she enjoyed over her lifetime were sewing, quilting, kayaking, and traveling. The highlight of her travels was a trip to England and Ireland. Shirley liked watching birds gather at her numerous feeders and identifying their species. She was always ready for a cup of tea and always happy spending time with her family.



Shirley worked several hours a week in the cafeteria of her children's schools both in Pennsylvania and Delaware. When she and her husband Bill Malloy moved to Ellendale, they raised chickens for poultry companies.



Shirley is survived by her son, Bruce (Mina) Malloy of Long Neck, DE; her daughter, Judith Folmsbee of Milton, DE; her son, Dean (Jill) Malloy of Milton, DE; and her son, Craig (Kim) Malloy of Snow Hill, MD; ten grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her stepchildren, Barney E. (Renee) Lane of Burbank, CA, and Robert Lane of Waterford, MI; her brother, Robert (Betty) Thompson of Hockessin, DE; and her sister, Joan (Ben) Volpe of Wappingers Falls, NY.



Shirley was predeceased by her husband, Barney Lane (2020); her husband, William Malloy (1983); her brother, Henry Thompson; her sister, F. Lucille Malloy; and her brother, Lawrence Thompson.



A date for a memorial service at the Episcopal Church of St. John the Baptist cannot yet be planned.



Arrangements in the care of Short Funeral Services, Milton.









