Shirley M. Schlapfer
Greenville - Shirley Mary (Pratt) Schlapfer, age 99 passed away peacefully on May 20, 2020 at ACTS Country House. She was predeceased by two sisters who passed in 1929. Her parents were Ward E. and Mary Marguerite (Tuttle) Pratt. She married the love of her life Louis Albert (Al) Schlapfer, Jr. in 1942. She and her husband did a great deal of traveling in the states and abroad. He passed away in 1994. She is survived by three sons, James Schlapfer (wife Georgia) of Newark, Robert Schlapfer (wife Brenda) of Bear and Gerald Schlapfer (wife Sandy) of Texas. She also is survived by 6 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.
She attended Cornell Medical Center NYC School of Nursing. Graduated from Hollywood School of Modeling, NYC, Drakes College, Montclair, NJ, worked for City Finance Co., Montclair, NJ, General Electric Co., Bloomfield, NJ, Winterthur and Casey Temporary Services, Wilmington, DE. She did a lot of volunteering at hospitals, school library, Boy Scouts, Sunday School, Neighborhood House, AARP and N. Graylyn Crest Civic Assoc. She was a member of Aldersgate Methodist Church.
Shirley loved to paint and was a wonderful amateur artist. She was an avid golf and tennis player and Duplicate Bridge player.
It is her wish to have no services, she will be remembered at ACTS Country House by flowers and a memorial sign.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Vitas Healthcare, Christiana Corp Ctr. #302, 100 Commerce Drive, Newark, DE 19713
