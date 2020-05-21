Shirley M. Schlapfer
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shirley M. Schlapfer

Greenville - Shirley Mary (Pratt) Schlapfer, age 99 passed away peacefully on May 20, 2020 at ACTS Country House. She was predeceased by two sisters who passed in 1929. Her parents were Ward E. and Mary Marguerite (Tuttle) Pratt. She married the love of her life Louis Albert (Al) Schlapfer, Jr. in 1942. She and her husband did a great deal of traveling in the states and abroad. He passed away in 1994. She is survived by three sons, James Schlapfer (wife Georgia) of Newark, Robert Schlapfer (wife Brenda) of Bear and Gerald Schlapfer (wife Sandy) of Texas. She also is survived by 6 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.

She attended Cornell Medical Center NYC School of Nursing. Graduated from Hollywood School of Modeling, NYC, Drakes College, Montclair, NJ, worked for City Finance Co., Montclair, NJ, General Electric Co., Bloomfield, NJ, Winterthur and Casey Temporary Services, Wilmington, DE. She did a lot of volunteering at hospitals, school library, Boy Scouts, Sunday School, Neighborhood House, AARP and N. Graylyn Crest Civic Assoc. She was a member of Aldersgate Methodist Church.

Shirley loved to paint and was a wonderful amateur artist. She was an avid golf and tennis player and Duplicate Bridge player.

It is her wish to have no services, she will be remembered at ACTS Country House by flowers and a memorial sign.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Vitas Healthcare, Christiana Corp Ctr. #302, 100 Commerce Drive, Newark, DE 19713

For online condolences, please visit www.chandlerfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from May 21 to May 24, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved