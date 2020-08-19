1/1
Shirley Mae Diaz
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shirley Mae Diaz

New Castle - Shirley Mae Diaz, 89, of New Castle, passed away on Monday, August 17,2020.

Mrs. Diaz worked for Domino Sugar in Brooklyn, NY for 25 years, retiring in 1998. She loved spending time with her grandchildren. She was an excellent cook and loved making homemade perogies, especially around the holidays.

She is survived by her daughter, Helen Rivera; grandchildren, Wm. Marco Rivera and Cynthia Marie Rivera (Steve); sisters, Catherine Shoop, Leah Cannon, Alice Curran, Madeline Upton and Yvonne Rodriguez, as well as mane loving nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her son in law, Bill Rivera.

A viewing will be held on Monday, August 24, 2020 from 12 to 1 PM at Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home, 635 Churchmans Road in Newark, where a funeral service will be held at 1 PM. Interment will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Renee's Rescues, PO Box 1297, Hockessin, DE 19707. For directions or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com.

STRANO & FEELEY FAMILY FUNERAL HOME

(302) 731-5459




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from Aug. 19 to Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
24
Viewing
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
24
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home
635 Churchmans Road
Newark, DE 19702
(302) 731-5459
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved