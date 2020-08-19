Shirley Mae Diaz
New Castle - Shirley Mae Diaz, 89, of New Castle, passed away on Monday, August 17,2020.
Mrs. Diaz worked for Domino Sugar in Brooklyn, NY for 25 years, retiring in 1998. She loved spending time with her grandchildren. She was an excellent cook and loved making homemade perogies, especially around the holidays.
She is survived by her daughter, Helen Rivera; grandchildren, Wm. Marco Rivera and Cynthia Marie Rivera (Steve); sisters, Catherine Shoop, Leah Cannon, Alice Curran, Madeline Upton and Yvonne Rodriguez, as well as mane loving nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her son in law, Bill Rivera.
A viewing will be held on Monday, August 24, 2020 from 12 to 1 PM at Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home, 635 Churchmans Road in Newark, where a funeral service will be held at 1 PM. Interment will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Renee's Rescues, PO Box 1297, Hockessin, DE 19707. For directions or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com
.
STRANO & FEELEY FAMILY FUNERAL HOME
(302) 731-5459