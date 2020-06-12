Shirley Marvel Candeloro
Hockessin - Shirley Marvel Candeloro, of Hockessin, Delaware, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at the age of 82 years. She was born in Wilmington, Delaware on September 23, 1937 to the late Donald and Margaret (Derrickson) Marvel.
In her youth, Shirley, along with her siblings, were members of both the Cherub and Youth choirs at Aldersgate Methodist Church in Wilmington, Delaware.
Shirley attended A.I DuPont middle school and later went on to attend P.S. DuPont High School. Following graduation, Shirley went to work for Wilmington Trust Company as a bookkeeper, a job she thoroughly enjoyed, and remained working there until she started a family.
On May 7, 1960, Shirley married the love of her life, Anthony (Tony) Candeloro. She loved being a mother and enjoyed the frenzy of navigating her three very active children to their respective grade school, high school, and summer sporting events. She was an active volunteer in her sons' little league baseball and youth football teams, as well as her daughter's twirling, cheerleading, and band activities. She thoroughly enjoyed traveling with her husband Tony to watch their son Danny's college football games.
While she enjoyed the role of being a mother, Shirley was over the moon at becoming a "MomMom". She adored her grandchildren and graciously watched each one of them until they reached school age. The grandchildren loved going to "MomMom's" house to play and swim. Shirley loved children and once her own grandchildren were grown, she provided assistance to the children at her daughter Donna's home day care center.
Shirley loved family gatherings be they birthdays, holidays, or weekends by the pool in her own backyard. She was always ready and willing to host a gathering around her pool or on her large porch for her family, her children, and her grandchildren not to mention her children's teammates who were invited over on countless occasions after games or band events. Further, Shirley loved planning extended family reunions with her sister Joan as well as extended family Christmas gatherings with her nieces and nephews at the Southridge Community Clubhouse.
Shirley was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother and will be dearly missed. Her beloved husband of 53 years, Tony, as well as her two brothers, Donald Jr. and Richard Marvel, preceded her in death. Shirley is survived by her daughter, Donna Scott (Bill); son, Anthony Candeloro, Jr. (Carolyn); son, Daniel Candeloro (Karen); grandchildren, Travis Scott (Allyson), Deanna Candeloro, Brandon Scott, Zachary Candeloro, Sarah Candeloro; three great-grandchildren, Taylor Scott, Easton Scott, Carson Candeloro; as well as a sister, Margaret "Peggy" Yeatman (Al); sister, Joan Perry (Herb); brother, Jack Marvel (Charlene); and her sister-in-law, Janice Marvel (Richard).
Shirley's family would like to thank her caregivers from HomeWatch Caregivers and Brackenville Nursing Home.
In light of current coronavirus restrictions, services and burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at stjude.org.
