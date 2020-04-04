Services
Shirley Smith


1928 - 2020
Shirley Smith Obituary
Shirley Smith

Newark - Shirley R. Smith, passed away peacefully on March 30, 2020. Shirley was born in Newark, Delaware where she lived for 91 years. She was one of three children born to Millard and Clarice Ritchie and raised by her grandmother, Blanche "Nanny" Ritchie. A lifetime member of the Newark United Methodist Church, Shirley took great pride in her marriage of 70 years to Allen E. Smith, also of Newark. She is predeceased by her brother, William F. Ritchie and survived by her sister, Aileen R. Krewatch; sons and daughter, Jeff, Gary and Nancy Smith and grandchildren: Kristen Lindewirth, Kathryn and Elizabeth Bottner, A.J., Jack, Mackenzie, and Madison Smith and many nieces and nephews.

Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to "Newark United Methodist Church" and sent in care of R.T. Foard & Jones Funeral Home, 122 W. Main Street, Newark, DE 19711. To view the full obituary, please visit www.rtfoard.com. Family and friends will be invited to a celebration of Shirley's life at a later date.
Published in The News Journal from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020
