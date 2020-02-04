Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
Hillcrest-Bellefonte United Methodist Church
400 Hillcrest Avenue
Wilmington, DE
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley MacDonald
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley W. MacDonald


1933 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shirley W. MacDonald Obituary
Shirley W. MacDonald

Wilmington - Age 86, passed away January 30, 2020.

Born August 1, 1933 in Hebron, MD to the late William E. and Ethel Wright, she worked as an administrative assistant in various senior centers and was previously a librarian.

Preceded in death by her husband, Robert F. and eldest son, Robert J; she is survived by her sons, Thomas E. and Richard W.; two grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be 11:00 am, Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Hillcrest-Bellefonte United Methodist Church, 400 Hillcrest Avenue, Wilmington, DE 19809. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to any hospice.

Cremation Service

of Delaware
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 4 to Feb. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -