|
|
Shirley W. MacDonald
Wilmington - Age 86, passed away January 30, 2020.
Born August 1, 1933 in Hebron, MD to the late William E. and Ethel Wright, she worked as an administrative assistant in various senior centers and was previously a librarian.
Preceded in death by her husband, Robert F. and eldest son, Robert J; she is survived by her sons, Thomas E. and Richard W.; two grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be 11:00 am, Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Hillcrest-Bellefonte United Methodist Church, 400 Hillcrest Avenue, Wilmington, DE 19809. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to any hospice.
Cremation Service
of Delaware
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 4 to Feb. 14, 2020