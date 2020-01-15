Services
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Reed
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley W. Reed

Shirley W. Reed Obituary
Shirley W. Reed

Wilmington - Shirley went home to the Lord on January 12, 2020. She was born to the late Herbert and Irma Wilfong. She grew up in Chesapeake City and graduated from Goldey Beacom. She worked for the DuPont Company, where she met and married Harvey R. Reed. They had two children and resided in Wilmington.

Shirley loved the beach and enjoyed her vacation home in Ocean View, DE. She enjoyed gardening, reading and yard sales, where she acquired numerous collections of colored glass. She loved spending time with her family and friends. She spent many hours studying the Bible and was a fifty-year member at St. Paul's UM Church. She also attended Mariner's Bethel UM Church when at her vacation home.

She was predeceased by her husband Harvey; her sister, Violet; her granddaughter, Taylor Autumn Reed and her longtime friend Carmer Trabbold. She is survived by her son, Robert R and daughter, Carol Ann Rhudy (Gary); her grandchildren, Ashlynn R. Zulinski and Robert R. Reed II. Also left to cherish her memory are numerous step grandchildren.

Friends may greet the family from 11 to 12 AM followed by a service at Noon at St. Paul's UM Church, 1314 Foulk Road, Wilmington on January 18th. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St. Paul's.

To leave an online condolence visit:

www.mccreryandharra.com
Published in The News Journal from Jan. 15 to Jan. 17, 2020
