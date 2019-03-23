|
Simon Z. Dalton, Jr.
Elkton, MD - Simon Z. Dalton, Jr., age 73, of Elkton, Maryland, formerly of Newark, DE passed away on Thursday, March 21, 2019 after a long illness.
Simon proudly served in the US Navy during Vietnam on board the USS Kitty Hawk and the USS Wasp. He retired from the DuPont Company after 30 years and also retired from the State of Delaware.
Simon was a amateur radio operator and enthusiast for many years and volunteered his skills at numerous events.
He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Diane, his daughters; Lisa Dalton and Beth Dalton, both of Bear, DE; brother Charles Dalton; sisters, Carol Nichols, Nancy Colegrove and Sherri Dalton and extended family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Simon Z. Dalton, Sr. and Anna Dalton Walker, and his sisters, Mae Dalton and Debbie Larson.
A Graveside Service will be held on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 2465 Chesapeake City Road, Newark, DE 19701.
