SMSgt Richard Greenstein USAF(Ret)Wilmington - Richard (Chip) was born in Wilmington in March 1948 to the late Louis and Mary Desmond Greenstein. He was also predeceased by his brother Joseph and three stepmothers, Sara, Florence and Florence. He is survived by his brother John Neil Greenstein and his sister in law, Patricia Fakis.After graduating from Wilmington High School, he enlisted in the USAF where he proudly served for 22 years, 20 of them overseas. Chip was an F15 Line Chief and for his last 10 years was stationed at Soesterberg NATO base operated by the Dutch.While stationed at Lakemheath RAF Base, Chip had the opportunity to spend time in the clubs in London where he became friends with Sarah Brightman and other musicians. Richard developed an affinity for food and wine and was inducted into the Confrerie des Chevaliers du Tastevin and Les Pillars Chablisiens.Upon retirement, he returned to the family home in the 40 Acres of Wilmington where he cared for his father until he died. He worked in the area of computer security prior to moving to Port Charlotte, Florida. Richard was extremely active in and a life member of the American Legion, the Veterans of Foreign Wars and the Military Order of the COOTIES.