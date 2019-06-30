|
|
Sonia "Sunny" Carpenter Tingle
Gainesville, FL - On the morning of June 16, 2019, Sonia "Sunny" Carpenter Tingle passed away at the age of 87 after a long illness.
She was preceded in death by her beloved mother Louisa d'A Carpenter and her oldest daughter Louisa "Donna" Tingle. She is survived by her three children: Greta Siemen, Sonia Kelley and Rick Tingle. She has 5 grandchildren: Mike Siemen, Brittany & Zack Tingle, Nick & Seth Hilliard and 4 great-grandchildren: Izhara, Arwen, JoJo, and Ian.
Sunny grew up in Montchanin, Delaware. In her younger years she was an accomplished equestrian having served as a whipper-in for her mother's private pack, the Dilwyne Hunt. She also enjoyed an extensive show career. She maintained her interest in horses throughout her life from buying and selling to breeding Arabians and even Miniature horses. She had several nice race horses over the years and continued in the racing industry until she no longer could physically enjoy going to the track. She loved all animals, including the many wild ones that she helped rehabilitate. She also bred and had several show dogs of different breeds over the years. After her mother's death in 1976 she served on the Board of Directors and as vice president for NCSC, Inc. until 2018.
Although life dealt her a difficult hand she kept pressing on, as her mother Louisa would say. She was a good friend to many and will be missed by all those who knew and loved her.
Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers please consider a contribution to the Thoroughbred Retirement Foundation at Montpelier (former home of Marion duPont Scott). www.trfmontpelier.org
Published in The News Journal on June 30, 2019