Services
R.T. Foard & Jones, inc.
122 W. Main Street
Newark, DE 19711
302-731-4627
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
R.T. Foard & Jones, inc.
122 W. Main Street
Newark, DE 19711
View Map
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
8:00 PM
R.T. Foard & Jones, inc.
122 W. Main Street
Newark, DE 19711
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sonia Rochow
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sonia Rochow


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sonia Rochow Obituary
Sonia Rochow

Newark - Sonia Rochow "Botch", age 85, of Newark, DE passed away July 28, 2019. She was born on July 24, 1934 in Philadelphia, PA to the late Stan and Stella Lipinski.

Sonia was proud of her family and spent time raising them. In her career, she worked in a gasket factory on the machinery. Sonia loved cats and did a lot of reading. She also enjoyed gardening and would take care of the flowers and plants.

Sonia is survived by her daughter, Joyce Beste and her husband Gary; grandchildren, Gary Beste, Matt Beste, Brittany Beste, and Chuckie Rochow, Jr. In addition to her parents, Sonia is preceded in death by her husband, Charles Rochow; and son, Chuckie Rochow.

A celebration of life will be held for Sonia Rochow at 8:00 p.m. on Thursday August 1, 2019 at R.T. Foard & Jones Funeral Home, 122 West Main Street, Newark, DE 19711. Family and friends are being called to visit 1 hour prior. To send online condolences, please visit www.rtfoard.com.
Published in The News Journal on July 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sonia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now