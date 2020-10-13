Sophia J. Greggo



Orlando, FL - Sophia J. Greggo of Orlando, Fl., passed away on September 19, 2020. Mrs. Greggo was born in Havre de Grace, MD in 1923, but lived most of her life in the Wilmington area until moving to Orlando in 1978. She worked for Ballanca Air at the New Castle County Airport during World War II as a riveter. After raising her family, she later worked for Sperry & Hutchinson Co. in New Castle. Mrs. Greggo took great pride in her faith, her family and spent many hours cooking her family's favorite dishes.



She was predeceased by her husband, Arthur A. Greggo, Sr. in 2012 with whom she shared nearly 70 years of marriage.



She was also predeceased by her parents Paul and Josephine (Nitetska) Glazewska, three brothers, Ted and Jule Kubec and Peter Glazewska and four sisters, Stella Lienkiewicz, Teresa Zappaterrini, Loretta Kruk, and Josephine Bey.



She is survived by two sons, Arthur A., Jr. and his wife Elaine and Robert J. and his wife Patricia, both of Florida and one daughter, Janet L. Skibicki and her husband Theodore of Dagsboro, DE, 5 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.



Funeral services were held on September 29 at Holy Cross Catholic Church, Orlando and interment at Bushnell Veterans Cemetery.









