|
|
Sophie M. Myers
Newark - Sophie M. Myers, age 84, of Newark, DE passed away peacefully on August 22, 2019. Sophie was born in Wilmington, DE to the late Stephen and Sophie Zielinski. She grew up in the Polish community around St. Hedwig's Church. Sophie attended St. Hedwig's Elementary School and Wilmington High School. After being a stay at home Mom, she later pursued a career as a statistical analyst. Sophie retired from the Delaware Department of Labor after 20 years. Sophie was a kind and loving woman who will be dearly missed.
She is survived by her children: Denise (Mike), Wayne, and Donna (Tim); 5 grandchildren: Robert (Susan), Brian, Jennifer (Chris), Crystal (Kyle), and Amber (Joe); 5 great grandchildren: Andrew, Christopher, Wyatt, Elara, and Chandler; and many nieces and nephews. Sophie was preceded in death by her parents; 2 brothers: Stephen and Edward Zielinski; and 3 sisters: Frances Ciconte, Pauline Bonk, and Mary Bonk.
Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Thursday, September 5 from 1:30-3 PM at the Strano & Feeley Family Funeral Home, 635 Churchmans Road, Newark, DE 19702. A service in celebration of Sophie's life will follow at 3 PM. Burial will be private. To send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com.
Strano & Feeley
Family Funeral Home
302-731-5459
Published in The News Journal on Sept. 1, 2019