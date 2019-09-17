|
|
Sophie Rodney Pyle Homsey
Venice, FL - In loving memory of Sophie Rodney Pyle Homsey, of Venice, FL, who passed away on Monday, June 24th peacefully at home surrounded by family.
Sophie was born in Wilmington, Delaware, to Sophie Janvier Pyle and Walter Pyle, Jr. on August 7th, 1938, the youngest of three sisters.
In 1958 she married Eldon Homsey, of Wilmington, Delaware. They had two children, Darragh and Andrew. The couple amicably divorced in 1976.
In early 2018 she moved permanently to Venice, Florida, with David Niles, her husband and the love of her life.
To honor Sophie's memory, donations to the are encouraged.
A celebration of Sophie's life will take place on Sunday, September 22nd, 5pm at the Delaware Museum of Natural History, 4840 Kennett Pike, Wilmington, DE 19807.
Published in The News Journal from Sept. 17 to Sept. 18, 2019