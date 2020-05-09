Sophie Star Sakewicz
Wilmington - Sophie Star Sakewicz, of Wilmington, DE passed on April 28, 2020 at Christiana Hospital after contracting the Covid 19 virus at Brandywine Nursing & Rehab Home, Wilm., DE where she resided. Born in Claymont, DE, she resided for the past 24 years in Wilmington, DE, previously residing in Ridley Twp., PA. Sophie was a nurses aide at Fair Acres Geriatric Center and Naamans Creek Country Manor and later after retiring, she was a crossing guard for Garnet Valley. In addition to her parents, Andrew and Anna Gregiel Komar, Sophie is preceded in death by her husband, Frank Sakewicz, son, Gary Sakewicz and 9 siblings, she is survived by 2 daughters, Beverly (Larry) Shinnen and Pamela Whitlock, 2 siblings, Mary Parkinson and John Komar, 3 grandchildren, Sean (Jocelyn) Shinnen & Starree Shinnen and Bryce Whitlock, 3 great grandchildren, Jayden, Sky and Eve Shinnen. Due to the Covid 19 Pandemic, A private Memorial Service will be held at a later Date to be announced with Livestreaming. In lieu of flowers, donations in Sophie's name may be made to the Brandywine SPCA, 600 South St.,New Castle, DE 19720 or to Coronavirus Relief & Natural Disaster Relief in Sophie's name to matt@bethenny.com. Online condolences may be made by visiting (www.paganofuneralhome.com).
Published in The News Journal from May 9 to May 10, 2020.