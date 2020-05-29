Sophie Star Sakewicz
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Sophie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sophie Star Sakewicz

Wilmington - Sophie Star Sakewicz, of Wilmington, DE passed on April 28, 2020 at Christiana Hospital after contracting the Covid 19 virus at Brandywine Nursing & Rehab Home, Wilm., DE where she resided. Born in Claymont, DE, she resided for the past 24 years in Wilmington, DE, previously residing in Ridley Twp., PA. Sophie was a nurses aide at Fair Acres Geriatric Center and Naamans Creek Country Manor and later after retiring, she was a crossing guard for Garnet Valley. In addition to her parents, Andrew and Anna Gregiel Komar, Sophie is preceded in death by her husband, Frank Sakewicz, son, Gary Sakewicz and 9 siblings, she is survived by 2 daughters, Beverly (Larry) Shinnen and Pamela Whitlock, 2 siblings, Mary Parkinson and John Komar, 3 grandchildren, Sean (Jocelyn) Shinnen & Starree Shinnen and Bryce Whitlock, 3 great grandchildren, Jayden, Sky and Eve Shinnen. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, June 8, 2020, 10:30AM at St. John Fisher Catholic Church, 4225 Chichester Ave., Boothwyn, PA with livestreaming. In lieu of flowers, donations in Sophie's name may be made to the Brandywine SPCA, 600 South St., New Castle, DE 19720 or to Coronavirus Relief & Natural Disaster Relief in Sophie's name to matt@bethenny.com. Online condolences may be made by visiting (www.paganofuneralhome.com).




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from May 29 to Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pagano Funeral Home
3711 Foulk Rd
Garnet Valley, PA 19060
(610) 485-6200
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved