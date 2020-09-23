1/1
Sophie (Szczerba) Szotkiewicz
1924 - 2020
Sophie (Szczerba) Szotkiewicz

Wilmington - Sophie A. (Szczerba) Szotkiewicz, 96, passed away peacefully at home with family by her side on Monday, September 21, 2020.

Sophie was a member of the St. Hedwig's Catholic Church and could always be found both volunteering and playing Bingo at the Parish Hall and Claymore Senior Center. She was a member of the Holy Rosary Society, the Pulaski Legon, Hershey Run's Red Hat Society, and frequented the Oak Grove Senior Center. She also loved bowling, shuffleboard and playing cards. Family and friends remember her beautiful crocheted baby blankets and her immense compassion for animals. Sophie's proudest accomplishment has always been her family and she leaves behind nothing but beautiful memories.

Sophie married the late Michael Szotkiewicz in 1946 and they lived together in Wilmington until his passing in 2011. She is survived by her children: Patti Campbell-Pierce (Bob), Michael C. Szotkiewicz (Lorraine), John E. Szotkiewicz (Heather), Margie Denny-Horisk (Joe), Carol Hall (Thomas); grandchildren: Thomas Phillips (Melinda), Donna DeFilippis (Joseph Jr.), William Campbell III, John D. Szotkiewicz, Melinda Lush (Daymond), Crystal Gode (Jeremy), Michael J. Szotkiewicz (Joanna), Kristen Sutcliffe (Ben), Bethany Hall, her caregiver for over two years Nicole Andersen; her many great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

Family and friends are invited to visit at the Doherty Funeral Home, 3200 Limestone Road, Pike Creek on Friday, September 25 from 9:30-11:00AM. A Catholic funeral service will begin at 11:00AM, immediately followed by interment at All Saints Cemetery, 6001 Kirkwood Highway, Wilmington. Current health directives which include mandatory face masks, social distancing and monitored access to the funeral home will be observed.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Delaware Humane Association, 701 A. Street, Wilm., DE 19801 (www.delawarehumane.org), Forgotten Cats, Inc., Suite 422, 4023 Kennett Pike, Greenville, DE 19807 (www.forgottencats.org) or to the animal charity of your choice.

www.yasikfuneralhome.com 302.652.5114






Published in The News Journal from Sep. 23 to Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Visitation
09:30 - 11:00 AM
Doherty Funeral Homes - Pike Creek
SEP
25
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Doherty Funeral Homes - Pike Creek
SEP
25
Interment
All Saints Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Doherty Funeral Homes - Pike Creek
3200 Limestone Road
Wilmington, DE 19808
(302) 999-8277
