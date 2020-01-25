|
|
Spencer N. Malcom, III
Newark - Spencer passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, January 21st, 2020.
Spencer was born on September 9th, 1983 to Sharon Sokira and Spencer N. Malcom, Jr. He graduated from John Dickinson High School and completed his degree in Sports Management at Wilmington University. He married Jacquetta Moody on April 24th, 2009 and had two beautiful children. Spencer had a successful career at Ferris Home Improvement. He was an active member of the Delaware Cornhole League, enjoyed golfing, traveling and spending time with his family and friends. Spencer loved his mother deeply and his family meant everything to him. His competitive nature was one of not beating others; but challenging himself to be his very best. Spencer touched so many lives and left us all way too soon.
Spencer is preceded in death by his grandfather, Spencer N. Malcom, and grandmother, Margaret H. Sokira.
Spencer will be dearly missed by his wife, Jacquetta Malcom; his children, Zoe (9) and Spencer IV (4); his loving parents, Sharon Sokira Roark and Carl Roark; his father, Spencer N. Malcom Jr., and his sisters, Courtney Malcom and Jillian Daniels (Brian).
A Christian service will be held in honor of Spencer's life on Wednesday, January 29th, at Christ Community Fellowship, 356 Chatham Rd, West Grove, PA 19390. A visitation will be held at the church from 10:00am - 12:00 noon, followed by the service. The family is requesting casual attire.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Spencer's name to the Christ Community Fellowship.
www.delawarefuneral.com
Published in The News Journal from Jan. 25 to Jan. 27, 2020