Spodra O. Lidums
Wilmington - Spodra Ostupe Lidums, age 94, of Wilmington, DE passed away July 21, 2019. Spodra was born in Ventspils, Latvia and immigrated to the US after WWII. Spodra raised her two daughters in Wilmington, DE. She lived in the Catskills for 30 years before returning to Wilmington. She is survived by her daughters, Velga Lidums Brolis (Imants) of Washington, D.C., Anda Lidums Levinson of Wilmington, and stepdaughter Anita Crimm Duesenberg (Bill) of Chicago, IL. She is also survived by 6 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Burial will be private.
The family extends a heartfelt thank you for the love and care that her Kentmere "family" and good friend Erin provided these last years."
Published in The News Journal on July 31, 2019