Sr. Eileen Walsh, OSF

Aston, PA - Sr. Eileen Walsh, 84, died peacefully at Assisi House, Aston, PA, on Sunday, September 20th, 2020. Born in Philadelphia on March 13, 1936, she was the daughter of the late Mary and John Walsh. She was also predeceased by her brothers John (Geraldine) and Joseph Walsh.

Sr. Eileen is survived by her Sisters of St. Francis of Philadelphia, her nieces and nephews Karen Kleinschmidt (Mark), Patsy McGurk (Robert), Eileen Paulson (Nick), Theresa Case (Nate), Joseph Walsh, Mary Beth DeBlasio (Dominick), Bernadette Walsh, and her great - nieces and nephews Michael, Bobby, Allison, Kathleen, Jimmy, Nicholas, Anna Marie, Mary Kate, Anna, Connor, and Ciara.

Sr. Eileen grew up in Fairmount and attended St. Francis Xavier Grade School and Hallahan High School. She was a professed member of the Sisters of St. Francis of Philadelphia for 62 years. She entered the congregation in 1956 and professed her first vows in 1958. She earned a BA in English from Our Lady of Angels College in 1971 and later studied at Villanova University where she received her MA in Counseling in 1990.

Sr. Eileen cherished her faith, her family, and her service to others. During her many years of ministry, she served and taught in Philadelphia, Baltimore, Chester, Aston, Wilmington, and Charleston. In 2016 she moved to Assisi House where she served in prayer and hospitality ministry until her death.

Sr. Eileen loved spending time with her family and cherished holiday dinners, birthday celebrations, and the Jersey shore. We will forever remember her quick wit and her chocolate covered pretzels made with love for every get together. She cherished family traditions and educating children to read. She will forever be missed by her loving family but will never be forgotten. The family of Sr. Eileen Walsh would like to sincerely thank the Sisters of St. Francis of Philadelphia and the staff at Assisi House for their beautiful and loving care of her during the pandemic and in her final days.

The family of Sr. Eileen will be holding a service for relatives on Thursday, September 25th, at 4:30 PM at McCrery and Harra Funerals Homes, 3924 Concord Pike, Wilmington, DE 19803. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Assisi House, 600 Red Hill Road, Aston, PA 19014.

For online condolences visit: www.mccreryandharra.com




Published in The News Journal from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
McCrery & Harra Funeral Home
3924 Concord Pike
Wilmington, DE 19803
(302) 478-2204
