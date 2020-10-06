Sr. Laetitia Okoniewski, OSF



Reading, Pa - Sister Laetitia Okoniewski, 101, of the Bernardine Franciscan Sisters Third Order Regular of St Francis, died of natural causes on Tuesday morning, September 15, 2020, at St. Joseph Villa, Reading, PA, where she had resided since 2014. Born in Chester, PA, she was a daughter of the late Valentine and Mary (Adamski) Okoniewski. Sister Laetitia entered the Bernardine Order on August 11, 1943, and was in her 78th year of religious life. Sister earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Education from Villanova University, Villanova, PA and a Master of Arts in English from Notre Dame University, Notre Dame, IN. She served her ministry in Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Washington, D.C. as an elementary and secondary teacher, college instructor, college dean of women, director of aspirants/postulants, college academic dean, superior, provincial superior, superior general, associate vicar for religious, director for religious, in mission effectiveness, and as a local minister. Sister is survived by two sisters: Sister de Lourdes Okoniewski, OSF, Reading, PA and Leona Papagno, Elkton, MD and one brother Albin Okoniewski, Wilmington, DE. On October 13, 1985, Sister Laetitia received the Pro Ecclisia et Pontifice award from Pope John Paul II for her distinguished service to the Church. Sister was buried privately on September 18th due to this time of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. A Memorial Mass for family and friends will be held at 2pm on October 24, 2020 at St. Hedwig's Church, 408 S. Harrison St., Wilm., DE. The family requests memorial contributions be sent to Office of Development & Mission, c/o Sister Maria Bartos, OSF, 450 St. Bernardine Street, Reading, PA 19607.



