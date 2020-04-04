|
Sr. Mary Joseph Dougherty
Newark - Sr. Mary Joseph Dougherty (Helen), a native of Wilmington, entered the Benedictine Sisters of Ridgely, Maryland, in 1946, and spent 49 years as an educator at St. Elizabeth Elementary and High School in Wilmington. She also spent a short time at Our Lady of Fatima School in New Castle, Delaware.
Born on St. Patrick's Day in 1928, and being of Irish descent, is stands to reason that she would be an avid follower of the Fightin' Irish of Notre dame. Sister was also a devoted fan of her students' sports teams and could often be seen sitting in the bleachers.
Sister earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Seton Hall University in South Orange, NJ, and a Master of Arts degree from The Catholic University of America in Washington, D.C. After her formal retirement from teaching, she spent six years living in Wilmington and traveling back and forth to Ridgely driving the elderly sisters to appointments.
Sister was a dear friend to the sisters and went out of her way to be of assistance to them. In her spare time, she enjoyed watching and attending football, basketball and baseball games; especially the Phillies, Notre Dame, and the St. Elizabeth Vikings. Sister could also be found coaching, knitting and cross-stitching in her spare time.
She is predeceased by her parents, Marie (Watson) and James Joseph Dougherty; her sisters, Dorothy and Marie; and her brothers, James and Paul. She is survived by her sisters, Nancy and Pat; and her brothers; Tom and Jerry.
Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, funeral services will be held privately. Interment will be held in St. Gertrude cemetery in Ridgley, MD. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Benedictine Sisters at 25 Gender Road Newark, DE, 19713. On-line condolences may be sent to Mealeyfuneralhomes.com
Published in The News Journal from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020