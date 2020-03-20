|
Sr. Regina Gagnier, OSU
Hastings-on-Hudson - Ursuline Sister Regina Gagnier, OSU (formerly Mother Stanislaus Marie) died March 17, 2020, in Hastings-on-Hudson, her home since 2014. She was 104.
Born in Churubusco, New York, to Edgar and Jeannette Patenaude Gagnier, Sr. Regina entered the Ursuline Order in 1932 in Beacon, New York, where she pronounced her first vows in 1935. A graduate of the Catholic University of America, she also held Master's degrees from Fordham University and Cardinal Stritch College.
Sr. Regina was devoted to elementary school education and was the consummate teacher, serving at Ursuline schools in The Bronx, Malone and Middletown, New York, where she also was principal for nine years. She ministered at St. Malachy's School in Los Angeles and served a term as Provincial Secretary for the Eastern Province Ursulines.
Sr. Regina had a soft spot in her heart for Wilmington having lived there as principal and/or teacher three separate times for a total of 42 years - nearly half her life as an Ursuline nun. At the local Ursuline Academy Junior/Lower School, Sr. Regina was principal from 1960 to 1969, and later returned to teach there. In retirement, Sr. Regina served as a Eucharistic minister at Christiana Hospital and continued doing admissions testing and tutoring at Ursuline well into her 90's.
For her 100th birthday, in May of 2015, Sr. Regina returned to Wilmington to share a celebratory lunch with her Ursuline sisters here. While here, she attended a school mass at Ursuline Academy which ended with a huge 100th birthday cake from the students, many of whom remembered her and loved her dearly.
Sr. Regina Gagnier is pre-deceased by her parents, her sisters Sr. Annette Gagnier, CSC, Albertine Griffith, and Evelyn Kissane, and her brothers, Edgar, Hubert, Gerard and James. She is survived by her Ursuline sisters and her many devoted nieces and nephews and their families.
Because of current circumstances, there were no funeral services. Sr. Regina Gagnier was buried March 20, 2020, in Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Hawthorne, New York. Memorial services will be scheduled at a later date.
Those who wish may make donations in memory of Sr. Regina Gagnier to Ursuline Academy Lower School, 1106 Pennsylvania Avenue, Wilmington, Delaware 19806, or to the Ursuline Sisters' Retirement Fund, 1338 North Avenue, New Rochelle, New York 10804.
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020