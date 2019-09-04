|
|
SSG Gary Wright
Newark - Staff Sergeant Gary Len Wright was born Dec. 12, 1959 in Balt., MD; he transitioned from this life on Wed., Aug. 21, 2019. He was the son of Geraldine Wright and the late Lindbergh Wright. He leaves: his children, Gary Wright Jr., Natasha Wright-Wilson (Michael), James Brooks Jr. and Genielle Snow; 6 grandchildren; mother, Geraldine Wright; siblings, Leroy Wright (Glenis, James Wright (Betty), Rev. Dr. Steve Wright (Paula), Rochelle Goode (Thaddeus), Anthony Wright (Sharon), Kevin Wright (Nichelle) and Michael Wright (Chandra); sister in-law, Angie Wright and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
His Celebration of Life service will be 11:00 am, Fri., Sep. 6, 2019 at Pilgrim Baptist Church, 1325 Barksdale Rd, Newark, DE 19711; viewing from 9-10:45 am only. Burial in the DE Vet. www.congofuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal on Sept. 4, 2019