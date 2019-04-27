|
Staff Sargent Albert "Al" Miller
Greenwood - Staff Sargent Albert "Al" Miller tragically passed away on the 19th of April 2019 while serving on Al Udeid Air Base Qatar in support of Operation Freedom Sentinel. Despite his tender age of twenty-four years, his time was filled with love and adventure.
Al was full of life. He and his brother Dennis travelled six countries together. His newest chapter began with his bride, Ashley. She was the light of his world. The journey and experiences they were able to have was only a small fraction of what they had planned.
Al was a renaissance man. He was well read, well-spoken and a true gentleman. He danced, he juggled but also debated philosophical and theological doctrines. Not to say he was without mischief but if you were ever in trouble, you would be happy to have Al in your corner.
Al was passionate about learning. He graduated from Monadnock Regional high school, he went on to achieve his EMT and Wilderness First responder certificates as well as his associates in aerospace technology from the Community College of the Air Force. He was also pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Nursing while working full time.
From an early age he was dedicated to a life of service. He was continually involved in volunteering in his community, He enlisted as soon as he was able and found his purpose in helping those in need.
Al was loved by all who met him. He was a loving son, caring brother, cherished uncle, adoring husband, loved cousin and devoted friend. He is remembered by his wife, Ashley. His parents, Mark and Mary Miller. His siblings, Paul, Peggy, Katie, Brigette, Ray, Dennis, Gerry and Michele. His greatest joys were his nieces and nephews: Troy, Mark, Elise, James, Ava, Nora and Bryson. Al is also survived by his wife's parents, Suzanne & Gregory Hopkins and Jerry Pappas.
His memory will live on with those who were lucky enough to truly know the unique soul that he is.
Mass of Christian Burial Monday, April 29, 2019, 11 AM at the Carpenter Chapel at DAFB (Base Housing Side), Hawthorne Drive/Lebanon Road, Dover AFB, DE. Friends may call beginning at 10 AM.
Private Interment with full military honors at Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Bear, DE. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Usher Syndrome Coalition, www.usher-syndrome.org. Share a memory at :
www.pippinfuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal on Apr. 27, 2019