|
|
Stanley A. Nedwick
Fenwick Island - Stanley A. Nedwick, age 82, of Fenwick Island, died Thanksgiving Day, November 28, 2019, at Beebe Medical Center in Lewes, DE. Stanley was born in Wilmington, DE and was the son of the late Steve and Alfreda (Struzynska) Nedwick.
Stan was a graduate of Salesianum High School and proudly served in the US Air Force from 1957 to 1960. Upon returning to Wilmington, he met the love of his life "Jeannie" for 55 years of marriage and two blessed children Stephanie and Daniel.
His love of cars and a mechanical mind lead him to open up Nedwick Motors on Maryland Ave. He retired to Fenwick Island in 2000, where he took his passion for keeping people on the road to keeping people going on the water till the end. He enjoyed reading WWII aviation stories, Nascar, and Friday night crabs with family and friends at Dinardo's, Leo's, and most importantly, home with the gang. During the summer, Saturday's and Sunday's were for boat rides, some clamming and a few beers off Assateague Island. He was also a member of the community people could rely on for a kind helping hand or a good tip, so bring out the big crabs.
He is survived by his wife Regina "Jeannie" A. (Kline) Nedwick; one daughter, Stephanie M. Brown and husband Jeffery of Gig Harbor, WA., one son, Daniel A. Nedwick of Fenwick Island, one brother, Robert Nedwick (Bette) of Wilmington., two sisters, Diana Pennington (Robert) of Singer Island, FL, and Eileen Couturier (Ronald) of Hightstown, NJ.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 12:00 pm on Friday, December 6, at St. Luke Catholic Church, 9903 Coastal Hwy in Ocean City, MD. A visitation will take place from 11:00 am to 12 pm before the Mass. Celebration of Life to immediately follow at the Clarion Resort, 10100 Coastal Hwy in Ocean City.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ocean City MD Cold Weather Shelter, C/O Ocean City Baptist Church, 102 N. Division Street, Ocean City, MD 21842.
Stanley would have thanked the staff of Beebe Healthcare and Tunnell Center for all the frequent flyer miles he was getting under their care. We could always feel the love and kindness. Thank You.
Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bishophastingsfh.com.
Published in The News Journal from Dec. 2 to Dec. 4, 2019