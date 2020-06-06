Stanley C. Lane Jr.
1949 - 2020
Stanley C. Lane, Jr.

Stanley Campbell Lane, Jr., age 70 of Middletown passed away on Tuesday, June 2, 2020.

He joins his sister Betsy and parents, Stanley Lane, Sr. and Elizabeth Strong Lane.

Survivors include his brothers Wayne (Shelly), Ronnie, and Ernie; Sister Donna; Children TerriAnn (Steve), Kimberly (Mike), Pamela, and Cory (Nikki); Grandchildren Steven, Genevieve, Matthew, Elizabeth, and Kane (on the way); great-granddaughter Piper. Additionally, Stanley is survived by his companion of 10 years, his rock, the love of his life, Andrea Nolan, with whom he lived life to the fullest, and who cared for him during his illness. He is deeply missed.

Friends and family are invited to gather Saturday afternoon, June 13th, 10 am - 4 pm, at Stanley's house in Middletown, 311 S. Cass Street, for a not-so-spontaneous memorial gathering. Visit Daniels-Hutchison.com to view full obituary.




Published in The News Journal from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
13
Memorial Gathering
10:00 - 04:00 PM
Stanley’s house in Middletown
Funeral services provided by
Daniels & Hutchison Funeral Home LLC - Middletown
212 North Broad Street
Middletown, DE 19709
(302) 378-3410
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 6, 2020
Uncle buddy I will miss you so dearly and love you so very much, your gone but will never be forgotten as days go by the love your family has for you will just become stronger. Rest in Peace Uncle Buddy

❤ Jessie Lane
Jessica Lane
Family
June 5, 2020
Sure will miss you uncle Buddy, you were a fun loving guy. I remember when you took me to the Blue Rocks game with your wife and children and you told me to be good to my grandmother because she's good to me and loves me. I remember the party you had at your house in Townsend behind Russell Cleavers farm, and how you played music with your brothers that night. Fly high with Jesus now, and say hello to my grandmother for me. You will be missed!
Sarah Pearce
Family
June 5, 2020
Sorry for you loss Terri
Tennille Mcginnis
Coworker
June 5, 2020
Our deepest sympathy.
Bill and Sarah Campbell
Sarah and Bill Campbell
Friend
June 5, 2020
I miss my grandpop so much. I never had a relationship with any of my other grandparents and it hurts so much to lose him so soon. I'll never forget growing up every time he saw me he would tell me I looked beautiful, no matter how I actually looked. A man who loved his family and had a great soul left us and I wish I got to play music with him more before he left us. No song in the world can define how much I already miss you, grandpop Stan. I love you.
Genevieve Fuchs
Grandchild
