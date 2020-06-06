Uncle buddy I will miss you so dearly and love you so very much, your gone but will never be forgotten as days go by the love your family has for you will just become stronger. Rest in Peace Uncle Buddy
❤ Jessie Lane
Stanley C. Lane, Jr.
Stanley Campbell Lane, Jr., age 70 of Middletown passed away on Tuesday, June 2, 2020.
He joins his sister Betsy and parents, Stanley Lane, Sr. and Elizabeth Strong Lane.
Survivors include his brothers Wayne (Shelly), Ronnie, and Ernie; Sister Donna; Children TerriAnn (Steve), Kimberly (Mike), Pamela, and Cory (Nikki); Grandchildren Steven, Genevieve, Matthew, Elizabeth, and Kane (on the way); great-granddaughter Piper. Additionally, Stanley is survived by his companion of 10 years, his rock, the love of his life, Andrea Nolan, with whom he lived life to the fullest, and who cared for him during his illness. He is deeply missed.
Friends and family are invited to gather Saturday afternoon, June 13th, 10 am - 4 pm, at Stanley's house in Middletown, 311 S. Cass Street, for a not-so-spontaneous memorial gathering. Visit Daniels-Hutchison.com to view full obituary.
Published in The News Journal from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.