I miss my grandpop so much. I never had a relationship with any of my other grandparents and it hurts so much to lose him so soon. I'll never forget growing up every time he saw me he would tell me I looked beautiful, no matter how I actually looked. A man who loved his family and had a great soul left us and I wish I got to play music with him more before he left us. No song in the world can define how much I already miss you, grandpop Stan. I love you.

Genevieve Fuchs

Grandchild