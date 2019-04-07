|
Stanley Collender
Wilmington - Stanley Collender, age 90, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 5, 2019 with his loving family by his side.
Born in Brooklyn, NY, Stan enlisted in the U.S. Navy at the age of 17. He served as a Naval Corpsman and dental technician during World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War. After 20 years of service, Stan retired at the rank of Chief Petty Officer. He then began a new career as an insurance agent and financial advisor for Prudential Life Insurance. In 1984, he retired from Prudential and became a founding partner of Collender, Griffith, Chang and Associates. Stan continued to serve clients up until his death.
Stan was predeceased by his first wife, RoseMarie (Gerig) Collender; his parents, Jacob Collender and Lillian (Holz); and his brother, Herbert Collender. He is survived by his wife of 15 years, Kathy (Laboski) Collender; his children, Douglas Collender (Susan), Gail Burns, Mark Collender (Laurie) and Stacie Larkin (Roger); his step-daughters, Joanne Johansen (William) and Jill Toy (Edward); his grandchildren, Michael (Heather), Kelly, Krista, Jessica (Chris), Samantha (Ben), Taylor (Norman), Katie, Sara, Abigail, William, Natalie and Cecelia; and six great-grandchildren.
Family and friends may visit from 5 to 7 PM on Thursday, April 11 at Doherty Funeral Home, 3200 Limestone Rd., Wilmington, DE 19808. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 AM on Friday, April 12 at St. John the Beloved Church, 907 Milltown Rd., Wilmington, DE 19808. Interment will follow at All Saints Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to any military or veterans organization of the donor's choice.
Published in The News Journal from Apr. 7 to Apr. 9, 2019