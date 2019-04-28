|
|
Stanley F. Truszkowski
New Castle - Stanley F. Truszkowski, age 82, of New Castle, DE, passed away Sunday, April 21, 2019, at home. Stan was a man of strong opinions and a strong love of the outdoors. He was a hunter, fisherman, and gardener whose tomatoes were the tastiest around. Stan served 4 years in the US Navy and then worked at Electric Hose and Rubber Company for 19 years. He retired after 22 years from the City of Wilmington Water Company.
Stan is survived by his wife, Elsie; step-sons, Donald Hazewski (Carole) of Newark, DE and Daniel Hazewski (Janice) of Glens Falls, NY; sisters, Elizabeth Leonard, Dorothy DiDonoto (Robert), Helena Maxwell (Richard), Maggie Grelock (Joseph), and Agnes Rhodes; grandchildren: Daniel Hazewski (Alison), Wendi Hazewski, Christina Silva (Steve), and Lisa Giampietro (Paul); great-grandchildren: Daniel Hazewski, Devin Hazewski, Christopher Silva, Jennifer Silva, Michael Giampietro, Gabriel Giampietro, Jacob Giampietro, and Ben Giampietro; and many nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held Tuesday, April 30, 2019, from 10:30-12 Noon at Strano & Feeley Family Funeral Home, 635 Churchmans Rd., Newark, DE 19702 followed by a service in celebration of Stan's life at 12 Noon. Burial will follow in Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Ducks Unlimited, 1 Waterfowl Way, Memphis, TN 38105. For directions or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com
Strano & Feeley
Family Funeral Home
302-731-5459
Published in The News Journal on Apr. 28, 2019