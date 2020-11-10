1/
Stanley J. Blake
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Stanley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Stanley J. Blake

Newark - Stanley J. Blake passed away peacefully on November 9th, 2020, in Newark, Delaware. He was born on November 30th, 1930 in New York City and grew up in Upper Darby, Pennsylvania. He attended Ursinus College in Collegeville, PA. Known for his extensive knowledge of military insignia and military history, he was fond of his many friends and colleagues who served in all branches of the United States military, but especially those who served in the United States Marine Corps.

He is survived by his sister-in-law, Barbara Blake, wife of his beloved departed brother, Dr. Jules Blake, of Bridgewater, NJ; his nieces, Sharon Zacharias Blake of Langhorne, PA, Judith Ellen (Jude) Blake of Portsmouth, NH and Janice Elaine Blake of Winter Park, FL; and his great nephew and niece, Brandon James Zacharias of Baltimore, MD and Lauren Elaine Zacharias of Philadelphia, PA.

He was especially grateful to his friend and former marine, Carl Elder, who helped him out and looked after him for many years.

A graveside service will be held at Beth Emeth Cemetery, 1220 Faulkland Road in Wilmington on Thursday, November 12th, 2020 at 1 p.m.

www.delawawefuneral.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
12
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Beth Emeth Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Krienen-Griffith Funeral Home
1400 Kirkwood Hwy
Wilmington, DE 19805
(302) 994-9614
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Krienen-Griffith Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved