Stanley J. BlakeNewark - Stanley J. Blake passed away peacefully on November 9th, 2020, in Newark, Delaware. He was born on November 30th, 1930 in New York City and grew up in Upper Darby, Pennsylvania. He attended Ursinus College in Collegeville, PA. Known for his extensive knowledge of military insignia and military history, he was fond of his many friends and colleagues who served in all branches of the United States military, but especially those who served in the United States Marine Corps.He is survived by his sister-in-law, Barbara Blake, wife of his beloved departed brother, Dr. Jules Blake, of Bridgewater, NJ; his nieces, Sharon Zacharias Blake of Langhorne, PA, Judith Ellen (Jude) Blake of Portsmouth, NH and Janice Elaine Blake of Winter Park, FL; and his great nephew and niece, Brandon James Zacharias of Baltimore, MD and Lauren Elaine Zacharias of Philadelphia, PA.He was especially grateful to his friend and former marine, Carl Elder, who helped him out and looked after him for many years.A graveside service will be held at Beth Emeth Cemetery, 1220 Faulkland Road in Wilmington on Thursday, November 12th, 2020 at 1 p.m.