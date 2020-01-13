Resources
Stanley J. Brozoski Obituary
Wilmington - Passed away peacefully on Fri, Jan 10, 2020.

Stanley was born in Northumberland, PA to the late Stanley and Rose Brozoski.

He served his country in the United States Army for 2 years. Upon returning home, Stanley went to work at Western Union for 25 years. He was also a dedicated employee of SICO Oil.

Stanley was a devout Catholic. He was a member of St. Hedwig R.C. Church, where he volunteered in almost every capacity he could. He enjoyed going to daily mass and Sunday services with his sister.

Stanley is preceded in death by his daughter, Mary Rose, and his siblings, Marie Snyder and Len Brozoski.

He will be dearly missed by his sons, Stanley (Mary), William (Cindy), and Dennis (Barbara), and his 4 grandchildren. His grandson, Kyle, helped care for him.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend Mass of Christian Burial on Wed., Jan 15 at 11:00am at St. Hedwig R.C. Church, 408 S. Harrison St., Wilm., DE 19805. Friends may call at the church from 10:30am-11:00am. Interment will follow at Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

Published in The News Journal from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020
