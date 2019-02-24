Services
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Memorial service
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Lewes - Stanley J. Noronowicz "Captain Stan", age 87, of Lewes, DE passed away in his sleep on Thursday, February 21, 2019. He was born on July 20, 1931 in Wilmington, DE, to John and Alice Noronowicz.

Stanley graduated from Wilmington High School, Class of 1949. He proudly served in the United States Navy during the Korean Conflict. Stanley made his career as a letter carrier for the United States Postal Service. He also was a charter and head boat Captain for Anglers Fishing Center for 23 years.

In addition to his parents, Stanley was preceded in death by his wife, Mable Weir Noronowicz and his three brothers: John, Joseph, and Ronald Noronowicz. He is survived by his companion of 34 years, Sandra Sharkey; and his sister, Sylvia.

A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, February 27, 2019, at 11:00 AM at Parsell Funeral Homes & Crematorium, Atkins-Lodge Chapel, 16961 Kings Highway, Lewes, DE, where friends may visit beginning at 10:00 AM. Interment will be private at Cathedral Cemetery in Wilmington, DE.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Stanley's name to Seasons Hospice, 220 Continental Drive, Newark, DE 19713 or to the Greater Lewes Community Village, 16686 Kings Highway, Lewes, DE 19958.

Please visit Stanley's Life Memorial Webpage and sign his online guest book at www.parsellfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The News Journal on Feb. 24, 2019
