|
|
Stanley M. Bartkowski
Wilmington - Stanley M. Bartkowski, age 79, of Wilmington, DE passed away on Thursday, November 21, 2019. To his family and many friends, Stan was lovingly known as "Stan, Stash, Steak, Stan the Man, Uncle Stan-Lee, and POP"
Stan was an avid fisherman, lover of horse racing and a self-proclaimed pinnacle champion. He was the owner of several Stan's restaurants whose clientele included politicians, judges, lawyers, office workers, criminals and the homeless. All were welcome and treated equally. His homemade soups are still legendary in Wilmington and beyond.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Martha "Marty" (Skura) Bartkowski. Stan is also survived by his son, Matthew (Stacy) Bartkowski; his daughter, Lisa Bartkowski; his grandson, Samuel; 2 brothers, William and James Bartkowski; and 2 sisters, Sr. Victoria Bartkowski and Marie Mousley. Stan was preceded in death by his grandmother "Babc"; his parents, Leonard Sr. and Wanda (Gulczynski) Bartkowski; his brothers, Len, Gene, Rich, Joe and John Bartkowski; and his sister, Toni Ivanitch.
The family would like thank the special angels who stuck by his side; Gary Roberts, Mark and Karen Skibicki, Gene Buckley, Gus Tavani and Anita Smith.
Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Friday, November 29, 2019 at 11 am in St. Hedwig Church, Linden & S Harrison Sts., Wilmington, DE 19805. Visitation will be in church starting at 9:30 am. Burial will follow Mass in Cathedral Cemetery, Wilmington, DE.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions may be sent to: Multiple System Atrophy Coalition, 9935-D Rea Road, #212, Charlotte, NC 28277.
John F. Yasik Funeral Services
To send condolences: yasikfuneralhome.com
302-652-5114
Published in The News Journal from Nov. 24 to Nov. 26, 2019