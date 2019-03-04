|
|
Stanley M. Hart
Wilmington - Age 92, a native of Wilmington, DE passed away Sunday, March 3, 2019.
Stanley, also known as "PopPop", "Stan-The-Man", and "Mr. Al", was born July 24, 1926 and graduated from P.S. DuPont High School in 1944. While attending high school, he started his 77-year career at Al's Sporting Goods, working his way up from a stock boy to purchasing Al's in 1967 with Izzy Weiner. This success in his life can be credited to his surrogate father, Abe Kristol "Boomie". His greatest pleasure was when his son, Robert Hart, became his partner in 1984.
In 1948, he married Annette "Netty" Greenberg, who was his wife of 69 years, who he sadly lost in 2017. They both enjoyed their many friends at Brandywine Country Club and spending their winters in Boca Raton, FL. In addition to being an avid golfer, he was a member of the Brandywine Masonic Lodge, on the board at Brandywine Country Club, a member at Boca Lago Country Club, and involved in the Downtown Business Association. His family was the most important aspect of his life.
Preceded in death by his wife, Annette "Netty" Hart; mother, Sara Hart; sisters, Evelyn Grossman and Geraldine Bowman; Stanley is survived by his two sons, Geoffrey (Mary) and Robert (Sheri); and his three beloved grandchildren, Jennifer, Shane, and Rita; and many nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be 11:00 am followed by funeral services at 12:00 pm, Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at Congregation Beth Emeth, 300 W. Lea Boulevard, Wilmington, DE 19802. Shiva will be observed 7:00 pm, Wednesday, March 6 and Thursday, March 7 at the home of Bob and Sheri Hart. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Stanley's name to the Siegel Jewish Community Center, 101 Garden of Eden Road, Wilmington, DE 19803 or Congregation Beth Emeth.
SCHOENBERG MEMORIAL CHAPEL
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2019