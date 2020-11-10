Stanley Paul Tabasso
Wilmington - Stanley Paul Tabasso, age 85, of Wilmington, DE, passed away suddenly on Thursday, November 5, 2020, in Vero Beach, FL.
Stan was the son of the late Paul F. and Anna (Heffner) Tabasso. He is survived by his beloved wife of 59 years, Louise (Scott) Tabasso. He is also survived by his daughter, Liz (Tabasso) Gregory of Houston, TX, and son, Ted Tabasso of Brooklyn, NY; granddaughter, Mary Gregory of Dallas, TX and grandson, Max Tabasso of Brooklyn, NY; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Bud and Alice Scott; sister-in-law, Virginia (Scott) Wagner; many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews.
Stan was a graduate of Mount Pleasant High School (Class of 1953) and the University of Delaware. He earned a Bachelors Degree in Economics and a Masters Degree in Psychology. He served in the United States Army Reserves until 1966 and left with the rank of Captain.
Stan had a lifelong career in public service with the State of Delaware and New Castle County. He was a Psychologist with the State of Delaware Department of Corrections at the old Greenbank Road location. Then he became a Personnel Administrator with New Castle County for the majority of his career. And finally he ended his career back with the State of Delaware Department of Corrections as a Classifications Officer at the Wilmington, DE facility. Retiring in 1997 with his wife Louise, they enjoyed time at their second home in Ocean City, MD, and later in Vero Beach, FL.
Stan loved music, playing the piano, stereo equipment, photography and his beloved Philadelphia Eagles for over 75 years. He will be lovingly remembered as a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and friend.
Funeral arrangements for Stan will be conducted in compliance with COVID-19 directives, which require mandatory face masks, social distancing and occupancy limits.
Family and friends are invited to the visitation at the Doherty Funeral Home, 3200 Limestone Road, Pike Creek on Friday, November 13 from 9:00-10:15AM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, 7200 Lancaster Pike, Hockessin, DE at 11:00AM, immediately followed by interment at Cathedral Cemetery, 2400 Lancaster Avenue, Wilmington, DE.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made in memory of Stanley Tabasso to the Glaucoma Foundation, 80 Maiden Lane, Suite 700, New York, NY, 10038, https://glaucomafoundation.org/donate
or to the favorite charity of your choice
