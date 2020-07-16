Stanley R. Twardus
Wilmington - Stanley R Twardus Sr. "Bob" 77 passed away surrounded by his family on July 3, 2020. Born September 12, 1942 in Wilmington, Delaware.
Son of the late Stanley J. Twardus and Frances T. Twardus Buchanan.
Bob retired from the Chrysler Corporation after 36 years of service.
Bob enjoyed fishing, spending time in Rehobeth Beach Delaware during the summer months and in Florida during the winter months.
Bob also enjoyed spending time with his family including 3 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
Survived by his loving wife of 59 years Anna M. Kerstetter Twardus, his little buddy "Teddy", daughter Stanette Robin Twardus, son Jeffrey and family. Stanley Robert Twardus Jr., wife Carol, son Dalton and family and son Darek.
Sisters Sue, Joann, Mary and brother Joey.
Preceded in death by brothers Jack and Danny.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Hospice Care and or the American Cancer Society
.
John 3:16
For God so loved the world that he gave his only begotten son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.