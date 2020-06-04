Stanley S. Borowski, Jr.
Wilmington - Stanley S. Borowski, Jr. passed away peacefully on Monday, June 1, 2020.
Funeral Services for Stanley will be private. For a full obituary visit delawarefuneral.com.
302-994-9614
Published in The News Journal from Jun. 4 to Jun. 6, 2020.