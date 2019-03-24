Services
St Hedwigs Roman Catholic Chr
408 S Harrison St
Wilmington, DE 19805
(302) 594-1400
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Hedwig Church
408 S. Harrison Street,
Wilmington, DE
Stanley W. Sawicki

Newark -

Stanley W. Sawicki, age 91 of Newark, DE passed away on Monday, March 18, 2019. He was a high school Math Teacher and an Army Veteran.

He is survived by nieces and nephews, including, Regina Hall and Wayne Yeater; great nieces and nephews; and a long time friend, Philomena Picollelli. He is preceded in death by his brothers, Joseph and Benjamin Sawicki; and his niece, Sylvia Yeater.

Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10:30 am on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 in St. Hedwig Church, 408 S. Harrison Street, Wilmington, DE 19805. Burial will follow in the Crypt of the Chapel of our Lady, Cathedral Cemetery, Wilmington, DE.

John F. Yasik

Funeral Services

send condolences,visit yasikfuneralhome.com

302-652-5114
Published in The News Journal on Mar. 24, 2019
