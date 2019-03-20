Services
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Wilmington - Stella Maczynski, age 96, of Wilmington, DE passed away on Wednesday, March 13, 2019.

Stella was a member of Corpus Christi Church. She enjoyed going to the beach, trips to Lancaster, PA with her family, knitting, and crocheting. She was a member of the Claymore Senior Center and St. Hedwig's Alley Cats.

She was predeceased by her husband, Henry J. Maczynski, her son, Robert H. Maczynski and her brother, John Basara.

She is survived by her daughter in law, Sandy Maczynski, granddaughter, Tracie Maczynski and her nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 23 at 10 am at the Doherty Funeral Home, 3200 Limestone Rd., Pike Creek where friends may visit on Friday, March 22 from 5-7 pm. Burial will be in All Saints Cemetery.

Flowers may be sent or you may make a contribution to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105. To send condolences visit: www.dohertyfh.com 302 999 8277.
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2019
