Stella "Sis" Ward Sterner
West Grove, PA - Stella "Sis" Ward Sterner was born June 21, 1924, in Wilmington, DE, to Herbert H. Ward, Jr and Juliette Rice Ward. She died peacefully, surrounded by family, at her home in Jennersville, PA on March 31, 2020, at the age of 95. She is survived by her husband of 75 years, James F. Sterner; her brother John Ward of Chesapeake City, MD; her five daughters, Patricia Johnson (Glenn), Juliette Sterner, A. Tamasin Sterner, Ginger Hunter, and Amy Gould (Curtis); five grandchildren, Ward Johnson, Erika Hunter Hake, Evan Hunter, Benjamin Gould, and Lucas Gould; and five great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her parents and brother, Herbert Ward III.
Sis was graduated from Wilmington Friends School, Class of 1942, and University of Delaware, Class of 1945. Sis and Jim began married life in Troy, NY, where he completed his education. His career with the DuPont Company took them to Waynesboro, VA, East Greenwich, RI, Madison, NJ, and Kennett Square, PA. They retired near Chesapeake City, MD.
While living in Kennett Square, Sis enjoyed volunteering her time and talents with Bloodmobile, The Tick Tock Early Learning Center, Red Cross, and the Girl Scouts.
While living near Chesapeake City, she volunteered at the Union Hospital Auxiliary and gift shop. She especially enjoyed her years volunteering at the Heron's Nest Gift Shop at Jenner's Pond.
Sis loved her family, sitting by a river or the ocean, cats, travel, a good steak, gardening, playing cards and bingo. She usually had a jigsaw puzzle on the table, and she was a whiz at crossword puzzles.
In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes donations in her name to Faithful Friends Animal Society, 12 Germay Dr, Wilmington DE 19804 (faithfulfriends.us), or the animal shelter of your choice. Services will be private.
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 31 to Apr. 5, 2020