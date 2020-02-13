Services
Gebhart Funeral Homes - Claymont
3401 Philadelphia Pike
Claymont, DE 19703
302-798-7726
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Holy Rosary Catholic Church
3200 Philadelphia Pike
Claymont, DE
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
Holy Rosary Catholic Church
3200 Philadelphia Pike
Claymont, DE
Claymont - Stephanie A. Fox, age 65, of Claymont, DE passed away peacefully at home on February 7, 2020.

Stephanie graduated Mount Pleasant High School in 1972. Stephanie had learned multiple, various jobs, but she mastered the art of meat slicing and customer service at Acme in 1985 and continued that art until her last days. She was loved and respected by everyone she met. She loved listening to Oldies, Elvis and The Beatles. Stephanie also loved anything with Tinker Bell and cardinals. She was a member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church and was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and great friend to a lot of people.

Stephanie is survived by her children, Walter (Tiffanie) and Steven; her siblings, Vincent, Louis, Diane (Ted) and Janet (Wallace); 5 nieces; 1 nephew; and 5 grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11am on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 3200 Philadelphia Pike, Claymont, DE 19703, where visitation will be held from 10am to 11am. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to or Delaware Hospice.

To offer condolences, please visit:

gebhartfuneralhomes.com

302.798.7726
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 13 to Feb. 16, 2020
