Stephanie "Steph" Cegielski
Newark - In loving memory of Stephanie "Steph" Cegielski, age 37, of Newark, DE, passed from this world to the next on July 11, 2019. She was a loving mother, wife, and friend. She is missed by many.
She is survived by husband Kevin, daughters Mackenzie and Ava, father Glenn, mother Jenny, and brother Jeff. Steph gave her all for others, including her organs as a donor. Her gifts were able to save the lives of others.
To honor Steph, donations can be made to Gift of Life Family House located in Philadelphia, PA at www.donors1.org
Services will be private.
Published in The News Journal on July 21, 2019