Services
Chandler Funeral Homes and Crematorium
2506 Concord Pike
Wilmington, DE 19803
(302) 478-7100
Resources
More Obituaries for Stephanie Cegielski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stephanie "Steph" Cegielski

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stephanie "Steph" Cegielski Obituary
Stephanie "Steph" Cegielski

Newark - In loving memory of Stephanie "Steph" Cegielski, age 37, of Newark, DE, passed from this world to the next on July 11, 2019. She was a loving mother, wife, and friend. She is missed by many.

She is survived by husband Kevin, daughters Mackenzie and Ava, father Glenn, mother Jenny, and brother Jeff. Steph gave her all for others, including her organs as a donor. Her gifts were able to save the lives of others.

To honor Steph, donations can be made to Gift of Life Family House located in Philadelphia, PA at www.donors1.org

Services will be private.

For online condolences, please visit Chandlerfuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal on July 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chandler Funeral Homes and Crematorium
Download Now