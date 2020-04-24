|
Stephanie Jacqueline (Quinlan) Witzman
Wilmington, DE - Jackie's beautiful spirit returned home to the Lord on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, after a courageous battle with Alzheimer's. She was 69 years old. Born in Wilmington on April 23, 1950, Jackie is a graduate of St. Matthew's Catholic School and Conrad High School.
Jackie lit up a room with her bright eyes and lovely smile, while her booming laugh could be heard above all else. One can imagine the cheerful reunion she's had with her mother, father and sister. She will be greatly missed.
Upon graduating high school, Jackie began working in the DuPont technical library and remained there after marrying her husband Jack in 1973. Upon the birth of her son Michael in 1974, Jackie left DuPont and took on the daunting task of raising Mike. She succeeded wonderfully. She also found time to not only baby sit for her neighbors, Paul and Ginny, but also was an assistant Brownie troop leader for a number of years. When Michael began high school, Jackie started a career in customer service with Wachovia Bank and later Wells Fargo. She also worked with Corporation Trust Company in the clerical department. She retired in 2009. Jackie loved to garden as well as dancing to 1960's rock & roll. Her favorite color is red.
Jackie was predeceased by her parents, John and Stephanie, and her sister, Margaret. She is survived by her brothers, Frank (MaryJean), Terry (Bobbie), Michael; her son, Michael (Michelle); grandchildren, Jacob and Ella; along with her husband of 46 years, Jack. In addition, she is survived by a nephew and 3 nieces.
The family would like to thank the staff of the Lorelton Memory Care, Manor Care skilled nursing facility and Seasons Hospice for the caring, compassionate and professional assistance they gave Jackie as she made her transition.
Services will be private. A celebration of Jackie's life will be held at a later date.
To offer condolences, visit www.dohertyfh.com 302.652.6811
Published in The News Journal from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020