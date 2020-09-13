1/1
Stephanie R. Burris
Stephanie R. Burris

Dover - Burris, Stephanie R. (Chudnoff) 61, passed in the arms of the Blessed Mother at her home in Dover, DE on September 8, 2020. She is survived by her son, David Burris II and wife, Natalie; her daughter, Lauren Atcher and husband, Patrick and son, Brody. Stephanie is also survived by her mother, Antoinette DeCerchio Getz, her brother Karl Angelo, and countless cousins and friends. She was predeceased by her father, Merwin R. Chudnoff.

Born in Philadelphia, PA on March 24, 1959, Stephanie was graduated from Bishop Eustace Prep in Pennsauken, NJ in 1977 and from Villanova University with a B.S. in Finance in 1980. She earned Masters degrees in Finance and Internet Technology from Wilmington University. She also had a long and fulfilled career at Delaware Transit, while serving most recently as the Finance Director.

She was a loving and generous person that was able to spread laughter, joy, and compassion to everyone she met. Stephanie loved reading, yoga, sound meditation, and spending time with her family. She was her children's number 1 sports fan throughout the years and you could always find her on the sidelines cheering them on.

Due to Covid 19, the ceremony will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made in Stephanie's honor to the National Brain Tumor Society or to the Bayhealth Foundation of Delaware for their Cancer Center.

www.pippinfuneralhome.com




Published in The News Journal from Sep. 13 to Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
