|
|
Stephen Alan Brady
Wilmington - Stephen A. Brady, age 54, passed away peacefully with his wife Liz by his side on Sunday, September 1, 2019.
He was born in Chester, PA and was the son of the late Albert and Shirley Brady. Stephen graduated from Chichester HS in 1983. He received his Juris Doctorate from Widener School of Law. Stephen was a financial analyst for Lumbermens Merchandising Corp. He then worked for Hy-Point Farms where he was their financial controller. Steve was a board member at Ashbourne Swim Club and coached volleyball at Holy Rosary and baseball for Fox Point. Stephen enjoyed reading, playing hearts, listening to the Beatles, watching Game of Thrones, and answering every Jeopardy question correctly. He also enjoyed trips to Emerald Isle, and cooking-- especially Sunday breakfast for his family. He cared for his beloved pets, Cooper and Fatty. Above all, Stephen loved spending time with his family and friends, who brought him the most happiness.
Stephen is survived by his wife of 24 years Elizabeth "Liz" (Lynch) Brady, 4 children: Tara, Ryan, Kylie and Julia; a sister, Kathy Fitzgerald. He is also preceded in death by his sister, Joanne Pierson.
The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to all that helped and supported them in these past 6 months, especially Richard and Joan Kimball, Susan and George Dramis, Barry and Bea Heacock and Scott and Jean Polsen.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made in Stephen's name to the Prostate Cancer Foundation, www.pcf.org.
A viewing will be held at McCrery & Harra Funeral Homes, 3924 Concord Pike, Wilmington on Thursday, September 5 from 6-8 pm. A funeral service will be at the funeral home on Friday, September 6, at 11 am. Additional parking will be available at the back parking area of the YMCA on Mt. Lebanon Rd. Burial will be held privately.
For online condolences visit:
www.mccreryandharra.com
Published in The News Journal on Sept. 4, 2019