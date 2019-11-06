Services
Doherty Funeral Homes - Pike Creek
3200 Limestone Road
Wilmington, DE 19808
(302) 999-8277
Resources
More Obituaries for Stephen Hadley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stephen B. Hadley


1956 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stephen B. Hadley Obituary
Stephen B. Hadley

Hockessin - Stephen B. Hadley of Hockessin, DE, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Sunday, November 3, 2019. Steve was born on May 29, 1956 to the late Dale & Betty Hadley. He was married to his high school sweetheart and the love of his life Donna (Ennis) Hadley for 42 years. They have 3 loving children, Brian (Casey), Scott (Carrie) & Taylor (John); and 6 adorable grandchildren, Jaxon, Carter, Charlie, Penelope, Darby & Theo. Steve was a devoted husband, father, pop-pop & friend.

Steve began his career as a lineman with Delmarva Power. After 23 years he moved on, and with his strong passion and entrepreneurial spirit, launched and successfully ran his own company, which he eventually sold. He spent his post-retirement years doing what he loved most: being a helping friend and handyman to all of his children and their many real-estate ventures.

Steve's favorite thing to do was to be with his family - watching Philadelphia sports, cooking elaborate meals, and hanging around the campfire. Steve taught us all that it didn't matter what we were doing but who we were with that makes life so special. He was the guy that made people laugh and anyone that knew him will remember him for his sense of humor and unselfish nature. Steve will be sorely missed but lovingly remembered by so many.

In addition to his immediate family, Steve is survived by his siblings, Carol, Tim and Tom; his dog, Alice; several members of his extended family and his dear friends.

A celebration of life service will be held at 12:00pm on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at the Doherty Funeral Home, 3200 Limestone Road, Wilmington, DE 19808, where family and friends may visit beginning at 10:00am. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers it would be Steve's wish that you carry out an act of kindness in his memory.

Doherty Funeral Home

302-999-8277

To offer condolences, visit:

www.dohertyfh.com
Published in The News Journal from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stephen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -