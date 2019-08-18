|
|
Stephen Baker, Jr.
Claymont - Age 56, passed away Monday, August 12, 2019.
Born January 6, 1963 in Wilmington, DE, he was the son of Stephen Baker, Sr. and Nancy Linn. Stephen worked as a plumber for several years, liked to fish, and was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles. In his youth, he was an accomplished pool player even beating "Minnesota Fats" during an exhibition.
Stephen is survived by his father, Stephen Baker, Sr.; fiance, Jayne Steffler; brother, Scott Baker, and many cousins.
A celebration of Stephen's life will be 1:00 pm, Wednesday, August 21, 2019 with a visitation to begin at 12:00 pm at the Fraternal Order of Eagles, 415 Philadelphia Pike, Wilmington, DE 19809. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to the .
Cremation Service
of Delaware
Published in The News Journal on Aug. 18, 2019