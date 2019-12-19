|
|
Stephen Budney
Bear - Stephen Budney, age 66, of Bear, DE passed away Tuesday, December 17, 2019. Stephen was born in Wilmington, DE on December 18, 1952 to the late Bernard Budney and Dolores (Bufano) Budney.
Stephen worked and retired from Chrysler and was a proud UAW member. He was an avid Harley Davidson motorcycle rider and loved his cars too. One of his favorite things was talking and socializing with family and friends and he absolutely loved his dogs Marina and Mattie. Some of his other joys in life included fishing, cooking, and listening to blues and rock and roll. He also loved his Philadelphia Eagles.
Stephen is survived by his wife of 25 years, Ellyn Budney; nephew, David Bruce; brother, Kevin Budney with his wife Elsa; sister, Betty Tomlinson; sister, Mary Ellen Vendetti with her partner, Connie Curtis and many nieces and nephews.
An evening viewing will be held on Sunday, December 22, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at R.T. Foard & Jones Funeral Home 122 W Main Street Newark, DE 19711. A celebration of Stephen's life will be held on Monday, December 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home where family and friends may start visiting at 10:00 a.m. A mass of Christian burial will be held immediately after at All Saints Cemetery in Wilmington, DE. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made payable to "The " and can be sent in care of R.T. Foard & Jones Funeral Home. For online condolences please visit www.rtfoard.com.
Published in The News Journal from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019